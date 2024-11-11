Việt Nam finish second at 2024 AFF Futsal Championship

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam lost to Indonesia 0-2 in the final of the 2024 AFF Futsal Championship in Thailand on Sunday, securing second place in the tournament.

This was the first time in 12 years that the Vietnamese futsal players reached the final, fueling their eagerness to win and fulfill the long-standing ambition for a title.

In contrast, Indonesia brought considerable experience to the tournament, having competed in the finals for three consecutive years and being accustomed to the pressures of such high-stakes games.

As the match began, Indonesian players quickly leveraged their prior experience, establishing an early advantage over the Vietnamese team and ultimately winning 2-0.

With this victory, Indonesia claimed the regional futsal championship for a second time. Meanwhile, Việt Nam gained valuable experience and lessons that will aid their development as they continue their journey in futsal. VNS