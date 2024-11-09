Việt Nam come from behind beating Australia for regional futsal championship final place

Futsal

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam made incredible comeback to beat Australia 5-4 in extra-time for a slot in the final of the ASEAN Futsal Championship 2024.

The two-time World Cup participants will play Indonesia which dumped host Thailand 5-1 in another semi-final match on November 8 in Korat.

Australia were 2-0 in front at the half with goals from Corey Justin Sewell in the sixth minute and Scott William Rogan 14 minutes later.

But Việt Nam, which played without captain Nguyễn Đức Hòa because of an arm injury, did not lose hope and in the second half, they turned on the power for Từ Minh Quang in the 31st and Nguyễn Đa Hải in the 36th to draw level.

The score would be tied 3-3 at the end of regulation with Australia’s third goal through Jordan Aaron Guerreiro in the 36th cancelled out two minutes later by Vietnamese young rising star Hải, who makes the national team for the first time.

In extra-time, Nguyễn Thịnh Phát’s doubles in the 46th and 50th minutes would prove crucial even though Australia did manage to score through Grant Patrick Lynch in the 49th minute.

"We didn't play well in the first half. Players were too tense and could not carry out tactics. It was better in the second half and we sometimes applied power play. Everything then went well," said coach Diego Giustozzi of Việt Nam.

"Captain Hòa is an important player in my team. His absence was a big issue for us. In the semis, we had to play for him and Việt Nam's futsal. And we made it.

"I am really happy when my young players -- Đa Hải and Ngọc Ánh -- and some U19 players did their job well. They played with determination and desire for victory. I am pleased with such quality players added to the national team," he said.

In the later game of the day, Thailand – the Kings of ASEAN Futsal – saw their domination cut short this year when they could not get the better of a determined Indonesian side.

And their march towards their 17th ASEAN title was stunted early when Indonesia’s prolific frontman Holypaul Septinus Soumilena struck in the lead after just eight minutes.

With the score at just that one goal in the first half, Wendy Brian Lindrey Ick then plundered twice in the 22nd and 27th minutes as Rio Pangestu Putra then found the back of the net in the 33rd minute to put Indonesia 4-0 in front.

Even though Thailand managed to pull a goal back through Teerapat Meuansri’s 37th minute effort, there was no stopping Indonesia when they fired in their fifth goal of the game off Firman Adriansyah a minute later.

The final match between Việt Nam, which seek their first regional title, and Indonesia, the winner of the 2010 tournament, will be on November 10.

Meanwhile 16-time champions Thailand will face Australia in the third-place playoff for a bronze. VNS