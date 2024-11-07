Việt Nam end winning drought over Thailand at regional futsal champs

Futsal

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam took a shock 3-2 win over title favourites Thailand at the Group A clash in the ASEAN Futsal Championship on November 7 in Korat.

It was Việt Nam's first victory over the world powerhouse in ten years, one that energised coach Diego Giustozzi and his plan of winning the regional title for the first time in history.

"This is the first time we have defeated the Thai futsal team. I am really happy, I feel like I am over the moon after this victory," said the Argentinean expert.

"I am pleased with the performance of the team. We played well in the first half and the whole team tried even harder in the second half and all the players fought hard.

"We tried to change our playing style against Thailand and we dared to play offensively against them and goals came from these attempts. My players didn't waste their opportunities," he said.

Việt Nam absorbed much of the pressure for both teams to finish tied at the end of the first half, after an own goal from Nguyễn Thịnh Phát in the fifth minute was cancelled out Phạm Đức Hòa seven minutes later.

Even though Thailand went ahead through Tanachot Sosawaeng in the 31st minute, Đinh Công Viên’s two quick goals in the 35th and 36th minutes proved pivotal in giving Việt Nam the famous win in Korat.

This allowed Việt Nam to finish as Group A winners with a perfect four wins, pushing hosts Thailand into second place.

Coach Miguel Rodrigo of Thailand congratulated Việt Nam but said a defeat was necessary for Thailand because it would help them review and fix their weaknesses.

Rodrigo, who coached Việt Nam in 2017-19, was happy with his young players' effort as they competed hard until the last minutes.

Việt Nam will play Group B's runners-up Australia in the semi-finals on November 8.

Australia joined the final four following their thumping 9-2 victory over Cambodia on November 7.

In the other semis, the sixteen times champion Thailand will face Indonesia, winner of the 2010 season. VNS