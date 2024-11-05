Bodybuilders heading to world championships in the Maldives

Bodybuilding

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has set a target of defending its eight titles at the 15th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships, which will be held in the Maldives from November 5 to 11.

A 34-strong delegation including 20 athletes left for the competition on November 3 and will spend two days preparing for their performance at Canareef Resort in Addu City.

According to the coaching board, multiple reigning champion Phạm Văn Mách will not be competing in the men's 55kg category due to personal reasons. But this will not be a big problem for Team Việt Nam, the board said. The other seven champions and new potential winners will take charge of completing the team's mission.

In addition to reigning champions like Đinh Kim Loan (women's 55kg bodybuilding), Nguyễn Thị Kim Dung (women's fitness, 1.65m), Trần Bảo Quốc Vương (men's 65kg bodybuilding), and Hồ Huy Bình (men's 70kg bodybuilding), Asian champion Lê Thị Hương Giang is a surprise contender.

Giang retired for many years after two decades of success. She decided to return to the stage last year at age 48 and won the Asian championship.

Despite her age, Giang's structure, frame and musculature are perfectly maintained, according to the national coaches. With her iron determination, Giang is expected to win big for Việt Nam in this year's championship.

Other senior athletes such as Trần Thị Cẩm Tú, Nguyễn Thị Kim Cương, Lê Thị Cẩm Hướng, Nguyễn Văn Quang and Bùi Đắc Phi Vũ can also jump into the top spot after one year of hard training, along with strong motivation from their recent gold medal wins at the Southeast Asian and Asian championships.

The Vietnamese team will be among over 500 athletes and officials representing 55 countries at the tournament, which is expected to attract global attention, showcasing not only the athletic prowess of the competitors but also the natural beauty of the Maldives as a premier destination for world-class events.

Maldives Minister of Sports, Fitness and Recreation Abdullah Rafiu emphasised that hosting an event of this magnitude signals significant progress for the Maldives at the event's recent launching ceremony.

He expressed hope that it would pave the way for future international tournaments, positioning the Maldives as a prime location for global sporting events.

Meanwhile President of the Bodybuilding Association of Maldives Ibrahim Hameed said he was proud to bring this championship to his home atoll of Addu.

His efforts, alongside the unwavering support of Canareef Resort Maldives, reflect the dedication to making this event a milestone for both the Maldives and the international bodybuilding community. — VNS