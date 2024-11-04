Thủ Đức City to hold its second running event

HCM CITY – About 4,000 athletes will participate in Thủ Đức City Run 2024 held on November 30 and December 1 in HCM City.

The run is an annual event of the new city, which sees athletes competing in the 1.5km, 3km, 5km, 10km and 21km races.

The race aims to spread a green and positive lifestyle.

In particular, to support a green lifestyle, the race will have environmental activities such as recycling plastic bottles and waste into useful items.

This year's race will also celebrate the fourth anniversary of the founding of Thủ Đức City (January 1, 2021 - January 1, 2025), the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (February 3, 1930 - February 3, 2025) and the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - April 30, 2025).

The second Thủ Đức City Run is considered an annual iconic sporting event of Thủ Đức City. The race is co-organised by the Thủ Đức City People's Committee, the HCM City Athletics Federation and Sơn Kim Group. – VNS