Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sports

Thủ Đức City to hold its second running event

November 04, 2024 - 15:21
About 4,000 athletes will participate in Thủ Đức City Run 2024 held on November 30 and December 1 in HCM City.
The second Thủ Đức City Run is expected to attract about 4,000 athletes to participate. VNS Photo Văn Châu

HCM CITY – About 4,000 athletes will participate in Thủ Đức City Run 2024 held on November 30 and December 1 in HCM City.

The run is an annual event of the new city, which sees athletes competing in the 1.5km, 3km, 5km, 10km and 21km races.

The race aims to spread a green and positive lifestyle.

In particular, to support a green lifestyle, the race will have environmental activities such as recycling plastic bottles and waste into useful items.

This year's race will also celebrate the fourth anniversary of the founding of Thủ Đức City (January 1, 2021 - January 1, 2025), the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (February 3, 1930 - February 3, 2025) and the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - April 30, 2025).

The second Thủ Đức City Run is considered an annual iconic sporting event of Thủ Đức City. The race is co-organised by the Thủ Đức City People's Committee, the HCM City Athletics Federation and Sơn Kim Group. – VNS

Related Stories

Sports

Running strong in Hà Nội

Hanoi Heritage Marathon has became an iconic race, representing both sports and the culture spirit of the capital city. Sponsored by Standard Chartered Bank for five years, the marathon is the 10th event in their prestigious global series, promoting community health and heritage. Will you join the race this November?

see also

More on this story

Sports

Right move, but far too late

The only real question mark hangs over why on earth did they sign a new contract with ten Hag at the beginning of the season and give him a bucketful of money to spend?

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom