Châu wins, sets record at Tiền Phong Golf Championship

Golf

HÀ NỘI — Nguyễn Bảo Châu made history as the youngest and the first female golfer to win the Tiền Phong Golf Championship - Swing for Young Talents of Việt Nam, on November 2 in Hà Nội.

Competing against nearly 160 golfers from five categories, Châu, 12, finished first with a 1-under par 71 score at the Kings Island Golf Course in Đồng Mô, Sơn Tây Town.

She left all strong rivals such as defending champion Nguyễn Đức Sơn, former winner Nguyễn Nhất Long and rising star Đoàn Uy and Nguyễn Tuấn Anh behind to top the podium of the VNĐ7.3 million tournament.

After eight seasons, Châu is the seventh champion and the first female. Now she has her name carved on the championship trophy along with well-known ones such as two-time winner Nguyễn Anh Minh, 2022 and 2023 champions Nhất Long and Đức Sơn.

Châu first played golf in 2020. She is a familiar name on the Việt Nam Golf Association's Junior Tour. She took the title of the fourth stage of the VGA Junior Tour 2023 and triumphed at the Hanoi Junior Tour Open Summer Holiday Leg 6 earlier this year.

She has become the youngest Vietnamese golfer named in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

"I am very happy and excited to be the champion at the prestigious Tiền Phong Golf Championship 2024," Châu said.

"Taking part in this tournament, I only set the goal of playing the best possible golf and achieving a good ranking, but I am surprised with the Best Gross result which brings me the top position."

The organisers also announced winners of groups which were divided on players' handicaps.

Nguyễn Đình Tuấn led Group A; Phạm Mạnh Cường and Ngô Đức Thiện took titles of Group B and C, respectively, and Trương Hà My was the winner of Group D, the only category for women.

Golfers also won technical prizes such as Nearest to the Pin and Longest Drive.

The Tiền Phong Golf Championship is supported by the Việt Nam Youth Talent Support Fund. The Fund was established in 1993 and has the Prime Minister as the Honourary Chairman, the First Secretary of the Central Youth Union as Chairman of the Executive Council, and Tiền Phong newspaper as the permanent governing body.

Financial support from the Fund offers billions of đồng in scholarships, bonuses and grants to individuals and groups across many different fields, including national defence, culture, sports and volunteer social activities every year. VNS