Young skaters vie for titles at national championship

Skating

HÀ NỘI — Nearly 100 athletes are competing at the two-day National Junior Skating Championship at Vincom's Royal City's ice rink in Hà Nội.

They include athletes from the strong cities and provinces such as Hà Nội, Hải Phòng, Thái Nguyên, Tuyên Quang, Quảng Ninh and HCM City as well as some Vietnamese oversea competitors.

Athletes will take part in two categories of speed skating and figure skating with a total of 28 sets of medals up for grabs.

Five international technical supervisors and judges from South Korea, Malaysia and Indonesia will score the competitions.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on November 2, Deputy Director of Hà Nội's Department of Culture and Sports, Phạm Xuân Tài said: "Through the tournament, scouts will recruit excellent athletes for the national team.

"They will be trained to represent Việt Nam for international tournaments such as Asian Winter Games in China, World Youth Figure Skating Championships, Asian Speed ​​Skating Championships and the Southeast Asian Speed ​​Skating Championships in 2025.

"The 33rd SEA Games in Thailand next December is expected to have speed skating for the first time and Vietnamese athletes would have register to compete."

Prior to the competitions, the Skating Federation of Việt Nam and the International Skating Union held a one-week training seminar for both coaches and athletes from October 25-31.

The championship will close with an awards ceremony on November 3. VNS