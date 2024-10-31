Vietnamese shuttlecock team on top of the world

Shuttlecock

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam placed first at the World Shuttlecock Championships which closed on October 30 in China.

In the last day of competition, Vietnamese athletes advanced to six finals, in both senior and junior events, winning four.

The champions included Trần Anh Quân and Nguyễn Đức Chi in the men's doubles, Phùng Mạnh Tú and Phan Thị Quỳnh Liên in the mixed doubles and the men's team of the senior class.

On October 27, Hồ Phước Sang and Phạm Thị Tố Nguyên claimed golds in the men's and women's singles events.

“This year, the organisers also held kick-around events, but Việt Nam did not take part, since it is a special category in shuttlecock, that require different techniques. Việt Nam will have a plan to build a team for it and we will join in the future championship," said Mạc Xuân Tùng, head of the Việt Nam delegation.

In total, Việt Nam are bringing home six golds, two silvers and one bronze, to top the championship for the eleventh time in a row.

China came second and Hong Kong were at third. VNS