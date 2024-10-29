Young chess masters to compete at Brazil world championships

Chess

HÀ NỘI — Six Vietnamese chess masters will compete at the FIDE World Youth Chess Championships 2024 in Brazil from October 29 to November 9.

They will take part in the Open 14, O16 and O18 categories.

Among the Vietnamese competitors, FIDE Master Đinh Nho Kiệt is widely considered as the player with the most potential to win a medal in the O14 class.

With his Elo rating of 2,333, Kiệt is among the top-seeded players of the group.

Last year, Kiệt also took part in the championship and earned 7.5 points for a 20th place overall. Later he won gold in the Southeast Asian Youth Chess Championships.

Việt Nam Chess Federation General Secretary Nguyễn Minh Thắng said the most suitable players were chosen to participate in this event. They will face strong rivals from all over the world. To earn medals, masters must focus completely on their matches and play very carefully.

Previously, Việt Nam's chess masters have won major titles in world youth events, including Đào Thiên Hải (O16 in 1993), Nguyễn Thị Dung (girls' U12, 1994), Hoàng Thanh Trang (G20, 1998), Nguyễn Ngọc Trường Sơn (O10, 2000) and Lê Quang Liêm (O14, 2005).

Thắng said he expects the Vietnamese masters to earn remarkable results in Brazil. VNS