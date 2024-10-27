Vi takes silver, Nhi grabs a bronze at the Taolu World Cup

HÀ NỘI — Dương Thúy Vi won Việt Nam a silver medal at the third Taolu World Cup, which is ongoing in Yokohama, Japan.

The former world champion came second in the women's jianshu event on October 26, the first day of competitions.

Yao Yang of China came first, while Lydia Sham of Hong Kong finished in third place.

The Vietnamese coaching board said Vi's silver was part of the team's plan and was due to her great efforts at this competition.

Vi later took part in the women's changquan event, but did not get into the top three. She will next perform in the qiangshu event.

The second medal was a bronze by young martial Đặng Trần Phương Nhi in the women's nangun event.

She placed third behind Tan Cheong Min of Malaysia and He Jianxin of Hong Kong.

It was the first time that Nhi has competed in a world cup in the wushu discipline and the coaching board were highly appreciative of her form.

Hosted by the International Wushu Federation and organised by the Japan Wushu Taijiquan Federation, the Taolu World Cup is one of six official events organised by the International Wushu Federation, held biennially to showcase the highest standards of competitive wushu taolu.

This year, 22 events are open to both men and women. The tournament will wrap up on October 28. VNS