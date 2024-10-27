Players win and support typhoon victims at Hà Nội Autumn tennis tournament

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Tennis Federation found new champions of the third Hà Nội Autumn tennis tournament by Việt Nam Construction Materials & Interior Decoration Industry at the Mỹ Đình Sports Complex on October 26 in Hà Nội.

The event featured nearly 300 athletes from 30 cities and provinces nationwide. They competed in six categories for men and mixed doubles of from different skill levels.

Among the winners were Nguyễn Hồng Chiến and Đào Đức Doanh in the men's doubles leader, Ngô Quang Nam and Nguyễn Quốc Tuấn in the men's doubles 1230 Sustainability, Nguyễn Đức Thạnh and Nguyễn Thị Hà Thoa in the mixed doubles 1220 and Phạm Minh Toàn and Phạm Trọng Nghĩa in the men's doubles 1230 Connect categories.

Head of the tournament organisers Ngô Quang Nam said the tournament served to not only develop the national tennis movement, but was also an opportunity to push connections between enterprises working in the construction materials sector and the interior decor industry.

At the event, the organising committee also called athletes, officials and staff to donate to support victims of the recent Typhoon Yagi in the northern provinces.

Their donations will be used to repair roads and bridges in a project which is ongoing in Làng Nhì Commune, Trạm Tấu District in Yên Bái Province.

Việt Nam Tennis Federation General Secretary Nguyễn Hồng Sơn awarded a Certificate of Merit to the tournament organisers for their success in managing such a large-scale tournament and for its social responsibility.

The Hà Nội Autumn tennis tournament was one of activities to celebrate the capital's 70th anniversary of liberation. — VNS