Standard Chartered Hanoi Marathon Heritage Race officially kicks off

HÀ NỘI — The opening ceremony of the Standard Chartered Hanoi Marathon Heritage Race 2024 took place on Friday night at Thống Nhất Park in Hà Nội.

Over 18,000 athletes, including nearly 1,300 representing 55 countries, are set to participate in the event on Sunday. With performances by singer Anh Khoa and the Bức Tường Band, the event serves as a unique convergence of music and sports, showcasing peak sportsmanship, fortitude, and community endurance.

Associate Professor Dr. Nguyễn Trí, General Director of DHA Việt Nam and the event organiser, stated, “Creating a platform for over 18,000 athletes, both local and international, is a significant challenge. The organising board has collaborated with various authorities over the past months to research and conduct trials, ensuring the most optimal solutions for the track that integrates many heritage sites while maintaining safety and smooth traffic flow throughout the city.”

Nguyễn Thúy Hạnh, CEO of Standard Chartered Vietnam, remarked, “This is the 10th event in the prestigious Standard Chartered Global Marathon Series. We are proud to be the title sponsor of the largest marathon event in Việt Nam to date. This sporting event celebrates the capital city’s unique and diverse heritage and provides a fantastic opportunity for integration - whether for professional athletes, differently-abled runners, or anyone who loves to run.

By leveraging our expertise from the Standard Chartered Marathon franchise, we aim to combine tradition with modern race technology to enhance the experience for all runners. With the message ‘Run together, go further,’ I believe each step taken will motivate participants to explore the world and overcome personal limits.”

In addition to focusing on the athletes’ experience, the top priority is the safety of everyone involved. The heritage race is the first marathon in Việt Nam to partner with Hà Nội’s top medical provider, Bạch Mai Hospital, which will provide medical assistance at the event. Ten fully-equipped ambulances will be stationed along the track, and over a thousand medical personnel will be present throughout the race, ensuring a rapid and effective response to any emergencies. VNS