Australia win team titles, Heo and Herbert secure individual trophies

Golf

HẢI PHÒNG — Australia successfully defended both their men's and women's titles at the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) Senior Amateur Championships held in Hai Phong City on November 1.

While Heo Ji-baek from South Korea and Lisa Herbert from New Zealand took individual honors, Australia dominated the team events, claiming both crowns for an impressive third consecutive year.

At Vinpearl Golf Hai Phong's Marsh Course, the Australian men's team, consisting of Peter Bennett, Ken Brewer, David Gannon, and Bradley Dowling, secured a commanding victory with a final score of 647.

Australia posted a final-day score of 216, courtesy of Gannon’s 71, an even-par 72 from Dowling and a 73 for Bennett. Brewer’s 75 was not needed as the best three daily scores from each four-man team are counted.

They scored 12-shot better than runners-up South Korea and New Zealand were a further four strokes back in third.

“We came here to win the team event and we’re pleased to have achieved that,” said 64-year-old scratch-handicapper Brewer, who was also a member of the winning Australian line-up in Malaysia in 2022.

On the adjacent Lake Course for the women, the trio of Sue Wooster, Gemma Dooley and Louise Mullard emerged triumphant for the second year in a row, enjoying a 10-shot winning margin from Japan with New Zealand third.

Individually, Heo Ji-baek, who added a 69 to his previous two rounds of 70, claimed the men's title with a total score of 209. Lisa Herbert, who shone brightly on the final day, earned the gold medal for the women's champion.

"It's certainly one of the highlights of my golfing career," said Herbert, who highlighted her performance with birdies on the 2nd, 8th, and 9th holes. She further solidified her win with an impressive eagle-three at the 16th hole, chipping in from off the green.

“I played steadily and didn’t make any bad mistakes,” said Herbert, who carded triple-bogeys in her first-round 73 and second-round 75.

Speaking at the awarding ceremony, Taimur Hassan Amin, Chairman of the APGC said: “Congratulations to the Australians for retaining their team titles and also to Heo Ji-baek and Lisa Herbert for their outstanding individual performances,” said

“It’s been a fabulous week and our thanks and appreciation go to Vinpearl Hải Phòng and the Việt Nam Golf Association for making it possible." VNS