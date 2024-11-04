Hoa and Thanh win Standard Chartered Hanoi Marathon Heritage Race

HÀ NỘI — Hoàng Thị Ngọc Hoa and Hoàng Nguyên Thanh emerged victorious at the Standard Chartered Hanoi Marathon Heritage Race 2024, held in Hà Nội on Sunday.

Hoa clinched the title in the women’s 42km category with a time of 2:52:23, while Thanh triumphed in the men’s 42km division, finishing with a time of 2:25:33.

In the 21km category, Trịnh Quốc Lượng took first place with a time of 01:12:43, while Ly Ngọc Hà finished first among women with a time of 01:23:23.

Embodying the spirit of 'Run together, go further,' the race concluded successfully, attracting a record 18,000 domestic and international runners.

This event marks the 10th in the Standard Chartered Marathon global series. Runners can use their results to register for the World Championship by Age Group run, hosted by Abbott World Marathon Majors, which includes the world’s most prestigious marathons like the New York Marathon, Chicago Marathon, London Marathon, Boston Marathon, Tokyo Marathon and Berlin Marathon.

Nguyễn Thúy Hạnh, CEO of Standard Chartered Việt Nam, who also participated in the 5km event, shared her thoughts: “I’m honoured to experience this marathon course today, stretching through Hà Nội’s streets and passing iconic landmarks that have become cultural heritage and a source of pride for the Vietnamese people.”

Professor Nguyễn Trí, General Director of DHA Việt Nam, the event’s organiser, noted that bringing together 18,000 athletes from within and outside the country posed a significant challenge. The organising committee collaborated with various authorities and spent months researching and testing to design the most optimal route, which incorporates numerous heritage sites while ensuring safety and smooth traffic flow throughout the city during the marathon. VNS