Vietnamese runner Cường wins crossing-Indochina marathon’s first leg

Marathon

LUANG PRABANG — Vietnamese runner Lê Hùng Cường won a gold medal at the Viettel Marathon Luang Prabang Unitel 2024 on November 3 in Luang Prabang, Laos.

It was the first leg of the first Viettel Marathon Series, which includes three races held across Indochina, in Laos, Cambodia and Việt Nam before the end of 2024.

Beating 5,000 runners Cường had spent more than 30 hours travelling from Việt Nam to Laos for the first large road race in Luang Prabang.

“I know it is the first major running event organised by Vietnamese people in the Indochina. I have registered to race in all three legs. After dozens of hours moving I am a little tired but happy to run in Luang Prabang," said Cường.

Cường spent the first part of the marathon running alongside two Laos rivals, until at the half way point he accelerated and left them far behind to cross the finish line.

In the women's race, Lao national team runner Lodkeo Inthakounmman took top place on the podium.

Inthakounmman's usual running distances were 10km and 21km and it was her first time testing her ability across a marathon.

Inthakounmman, who finished fourth at the Việt Nam International Half Marathon in January, said she was happy to take the gold medal.

Runner up Nakhin Visisombat said: “I was still exhausted after a 100km event of the Luang Prabang Ultra Trail but did not think twice when registering when hearing about the first road race marathon in my home town.

"Today, I set my personal record and this marathon is a good practise for the upcoming 100km race in Thailand. Thank you for organising this tournament,” she said.

In addition to the full marathon events, organisers also presented awards to champions of the half marathon (21,0975km), 10km and 5km classes.

"I am very happy and proud to witness a major sports tournament like the Viettel Marathon event held in Laos. Việt Nam's initiation and organisation of this marathon has affirmed the country's position in the region, demonstrating creative ideas and the ability to run a major event," said Kiều Thị Hồng Phúc, Consul General of Việt Nam in Luang Prabang.

"A choice of Luang Prabang as the first running destination has shown Việt Nam's interest in Laos, in the year that Laos chairs ASEAN and the Year of Tourism Laos 2024.

"The Viettel Marathon Series is not only a sporting event but also a great bridge, connecting peoples of the two countries to better understand each other in order to cultivate and build a great friendship and special solidarity."

Vice president of the Southeast Asian Athletics Federation Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng, said: "On behalf of the Việt Nam Olympic Committee and the Việt Nam Athletics Federation, I would like to thank the Lao Olympic Committee, the leaders of Luang Prabang Province and Viettel Group for helping us organise the tournament. We want to promote the best images to international friends, as well as promote the economy at the race locations."

The second leg race will be held in Hà Nội on December 1. It is expected that more than 10,000 local and international runners will take part.

The last leg will be on December 22 in the Siem Reap Province's world heritage site of Angkor Wat of Cambodia.

The marathons will deliver a huge prize bonus of up to US$150,000 for the highest-ranking runners, competing in both elite and amateur categories. The organisers also give prizes to the best clubs and teams in the disciplines of Viettel Marathon Golden Club and Viettel Marathon Golden Team with special bonuses.

The marathons are jointly organised by Việt Nam Athletics Federation, the Khmer Amateur Athletics Federation and the Laos Amateur Athletic Federation, alongside Viettel Group.

VNS