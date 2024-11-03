Việt Nam take first win at regional futsal championship

Futsal

HÀ NỘI Việt Nam had smooth start at the ASEAN Futsal Championship 2024 beating Timor Leste 4-1 in the opening match of Group A on Saturday in Korat, Thailand.

As one of the title favourites, the two-time World Cup participants were considered much stronger than their rivals.

Nhan Gia Hưng needed only three minutes to prove Việt Nam's strength after consecutive attacks from the first whistle.

Hưng took his ball in the box after a smart free kick on the left wing and had an easy opportunity with a close-range tap-in to open the scoring.

Timor Leste were on the back foot and goalkeeper Santos Gama did his good job to prevent Vietnamese pivots from scoring in the remainder of the first half.

Timor Leste replied three minutes after the restart as Fernandes broke through Việt Nam's defence and passed the ball to Cesario Silvano Barreto in the box who netted with ease as former world top 10 goalkeeper Hồ Văn Ý stood still and watched the ball go past him.

A minute later, Guterres nearly made it 2-1 for Timor Leste as his straight shot passed Ý but he was denied by the left post.

Việt Nam finally found their footing and scored three more goals in a rampaging second period.

Nguyễn Mạnh Dũng restored Việt Nam’s advantage in the 25th minute, before Nguyễn Thịnh Phát scored a double in the 36th and 40th minutes for the win.

Hosts Thailand beat Brunei 13-0 to top the group's table.

Thanawat Kerdbangrachan nailed a hattrick at the 20th, 27th and 38th minute with Pitchayut Kittiphanuwong (9th and 29th) and Chaowala Sriawut (26th and 28th) and Chaowala Sriawut grabbing a brace each.

The other goals for Thailand were scored by Piyawat Phetnoi (4th minute), Teerapat Mueansri (17th), Athipong Munphlai (32nd), Narongsak Wingwon (32nd), Therdsak Charoenphong (35th) and Peerapat Kaewwilai (39th).

In the next fixture today, Việt Nam will play Malaysia which rested in the first round and Timor Leste will face Brunei.

The regional championship feature nine teams, playing in a one-leg round robin group stage. The two top teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, with the final scheduled for November 10. VNS