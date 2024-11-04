Vietnamese finswimmers dominate regional championship

Finswimming

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese competitors have grabbed nine golds and temporally topped the medal tally of the Southeast Asian Finswimming Championships 2024 in Cambodia.

On day two of the competitions, on November 3, Vũ Đặng Nhật Nam won in the men's 200m individual bi-fins event in a time of 1min 37.80sec. His teammate Nguyễn Lê Truyền Đạt came second to take silver.

National leading athlete Nguyễn Thành Lộc came first in the men's 50m surface, in a time of 15.79sec. The women's title also went to Việt Nam after Cao Thị Duyên passed teammate Nguyễn Thị Thảo in the second to finish first after 18.55sec.

Two other golds went to the men's and women's 4x200m surface events.

After two days, Việt Nam secured nine golds, nine silvers and two bronze to place in first position in the medal table.

Host Cambodia are second with two golds, two silvers and three bronzes, followed by Indonesia with one gold, one silver and one bronze.

The regional championships offers 25 sets of medal for both men's and women's individual, team and mixed team competitions. It will close on November 5 in Phnom Penh. VNS