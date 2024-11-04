Ninh Bình to welcome young tennis players competing at ITF U18 – J30 2024

Tennis

NINH BÌNH — The International Tennis Federation (ITF) U18 – J30 2024 will be held on November 11-24 at the Ninh Bình Province's Sports Training and Competition Centre.

There are two events organised consecutively, the J30 Ninh Bình 1 is from November 11-17 and the J30 Ninh Bình 2 is from November 18-24.

The events are jointly organised by the ITF, Việt Nam Tennis Federation (VTF) and provincial Culture and Sports Department.

The tournaments are two of Việt Nam's international tennis events in 2024, creating opportunities for local players and positioning the country in the world map of junior tennis.

More than 200 young players from 20 countries and regions such as Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia and Hungary will join the hosts in Ninh Bình City.

Among them are Shen Jacob Kailiang (Hong Kong), Ji-Hyun Oh (South Korea) and Pantaratorn Dharma (Thailand), along with Vietnamese players such as Nguyễn Minh Phát, Nguyễn Đại Khánh and Trần Quốc Cường.

They will compete in four categories of boys' and girls' singles and doubles to collect points for their ranking in the world junior youth tables. The champions of the singles event will take 30 points, while the doubles winners will get 20 each.

The qualification games will be held on November 9 and 10, before the main rounds of the two events from November 11-24.

The VTF believes that playing against international competitors will help Vietnamese players to improve their skills, enhance their confidence and push the overall development of national tennis.

The event is also one of activities of the third Ninh Bình Festival which aims to portray glorious historical milestones and 'decode' the cultural values of Việt Nam's ancient capital. VNS