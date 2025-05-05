Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha leader welcomes global Vesak delegates

HCM CITY – The UN Day of Vesak Celebrations 2025 in Việt Nam will further strengthen solidarity and offer meaningful contributions to global peace and development, according to Most Venerable Thích Trí Quang, the Supreme Patriarch of the Patronage Council of the Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha (VBS).

Receiving heads of international Buddhist delegations attending Vesak 2025 on Monday, Quang expressed confidence that with over 500 speeches and presentations, the event will represent a significant contribution of Buddhism to human knowledge. It will further strengthen solidarity and make important contributions to the world.

Most Venerable Phra Brahmapundit, President of the International Council for the Day of Vesak (ICDV), emphasised that the 2025 theme, “Unity and Inclusivity for Human Dignity: Buddhist Insights for World Peace and Sustainable Development,” reflects the shared vision of the UN and Việt Nam, including the VBS, in upholding inclusivity and the principle of “leaving no one behind.”

He highly praised Việt Nam’s preparations and expressed confidence in the success of Vesak 2025, hoping to continue deepening cooperation with Vietnamese Buddhism.

Following the reception, Most Venerable Thích Trí Quang and the international Buddhist delegates paid their respects to the sacred relic of Bodhisattva Thích Quảng Đức’s heart, which was formally enshrined at Việt Nam Quốc Tự (Việt Nam National Pagoda) earlier the same day.

This year marks the 20th UN Day of Vesak Celebrations, with Việt Nam having hosted the event four times. A highlight of the 2025 event is the ceremonial enshrinement of the historical Buddha’s relics, brought from India, symbolising Buddhist harmony and its peaceful message. — VNS