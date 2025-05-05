Cambodian troops proud to join Việt Nam's parade to mark April 30 victory: Cambodian Gendarmerie Commander

PHNOM PENH — Participation in Việt Nam’s grand parade commemorating the 50th anniversary of national reunification as representatives of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) was a great honour and source of pride for the Cambodian soldiers and their superiors.

Gen. Sao Sokha, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the RCAF and Commander of the Gendarmerie, made the remarks in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency's correspondents in Phnom Penh on the unit's mission at the parade, which he held that carried great significance in external relations.

The grand parade, held in HCM City on April 30, featured for the first time the joint presence of military contingents from China, Laos, and Cambodia, alongside around 13,000 Vietnamese civilians, officials, and service members. The Cambodian delegation comprised 119 personnel from the Gendarmerie Command, representing the RCAF in army uniform.

Although the unit had fewer than ten days to prepare after receiving orders, the general said both he and his personnel felt honoured by the trust placed in them. He emphasised the historic significance of the mission, sharing his pride in being selected to lead the unit and thanking all stakeholders, including the Vietnamese public and media, for their warm support.

Gen. Sao Sokha said that from the moment they arrived in Việt Nam, he and his troops were warmly received. He was constantly updated on the visits and encouragement offered by local authorities, armed forces, civic groups, and people of all ages, he noted.

He expressed confidence that the young Cambodian soldiers, all under 25, have returned home as messengers of friendship, sharing their experiences and impressions of Việt Nam’s hospitality, development, and the enduring ties between the two nations.

The Cambodian official highlighted the pride of marching alongside forces from Việt Nam, Laos, and China, marking the first time a Vietnamese-hosted parade featured foreign troops – a meaningful gesture in today’s global challenges. He stressed that the event went beyond a national celebration as it carried diplomatic significance and delivered a powerful message to the world about the role of the Việt Nam People’s Army and the nation’s stature on the global stage.

His reflections found strong resonance among the Cambodian public, media, and online platforms. Among the supporters was Khieu Kola, senior editor at CNC TV under Royal Group and an adviser to the President of the Club of Cambodian Journalists. Invited by Việt Nam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs via the Embassy in Phnom Penh, Khieu Kola was the only Cambodian journalist to attend the event in HCM City.

Upon returning, he hosted a special broadcast on May 2 entitled "the world press week in the context of Việt Nam’s April 30 historical truth".

In his 16-minute commentary, the veteran journalist described vivid scenes from the celebration, where millions gathered along Lê Duẩn Boulevard and major thoroughfares. He was especially impressed by the scale of the parade and the participation of the Cambodian, Lao, and Chinese military forces.

He expressed pride in covering the event alongside over 100 international journalists from 40 countries, including many who had witnessed Việt Nam’s historic event firsthand 50 years ago.

Khieu Kola also highlighted the presence of Cambodian People’s Party President and Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen among the international dignitaries, and the symbolic significance of the Cambodian troops marching in Việt Nam’s grand military display. — VNS