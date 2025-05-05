PM meets with Sri Lankan President in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had a meeting in Hà Nội on Monday with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, who pays a state visit to Việt Nam and attends the UN Day of Vesak 2025 Celebrations in the country.

PM Chính praised President Dissanayaka's choice of Việt Nam as his third overseas destination and his first in Southeast Asia after taking office.

The PM said the visit underscored Sri Lanka’s high regard for its relations with Việt Nam and held special significance as the two countries marked 55 years of diplomatic ties.

He highlighted the strong bonds between Việt Nam and Sri Lanka, rooted in shared Buddhist values and aspirations for peace, independence, freedom, and happiness.

He recalled that President Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam’s beloved leader, had visited Sri Lanka three times - first in 1911 during his search for national salvation, and again in 1928 and 1946 - laying a vital foundation for the friendship between the two nations.

President Dissanayaka congratulated the Vietnamese people on the historic victory of April 30, 1975. He voiced admiration for the nation’s unyielding spirit in its struggle for independence and in its current path of development.

He reaffirmed that Sri Lanka regards Việt Nam as a source of inspiration and encouragement in its own quest for progress and recovery.

He also recognised Việt Nam as a successful model of economic development, now among the world’s fastest-growing economies and a hub for innovation, manufacturing, and foreign investment. The Sri Lankan President expressed interest in learning from Việt Nam’s experience.

PM Chính shared Việt Nam’s major strategic orientations and development experience, focusing on reforming its growth model, streamlining state apparatus, advancing science and technology, and building an independent and self-reliant economy.

President Dissanayaka highly valued these insights and expressed a desire for continued knowledge exchanges between the two sides.

Both leaders agreed that based on their warm friendship and high political trust, Việt Nam and Sri Lanka should deepen cooperation across all sectors and work towards elevating their relations when conditions are favourable and mutual consensus is achieved.

They also agreed to increase high-level visits and meetings, and make full use of bilateral cooperation mechanisms, especially the Joint Committee and its Trade Subcommittee. They pledged to review and promote the signing of key agreements and explore new, diverse forms of collaboration suited to each country’s needs and capacities.

Emphasising the need to bolster economic, trade, and investment ties, both leaders said efforts should be made to connect the two economies and promote trade and investment activities in various formats, striving to raise two-way trade to US$1 billion. They also discussed the possibility of negotiating a bilateral free trade agreement and an investment protection and promotion deal.

President Dissanayaka expressed support for Vietnamese firms exporting products aligned with Sri Lanka’s demands and offered favourable conditions for Vietnamese investment in key projects.

The two leaders also agreed to expand cooperation in digital transformation, green transition, high-tech agriculture, and science and technology, particularly emerging technologies.

They acknowledged their shared perspectives on regional and global issues and agreed that amid increasing global uncertainties, the two nations should strengthen mutual support and act as reliable partners in regional and international forums.

On this occasion, PM Chính extended his regards to Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and expressed his hope to welcome her to Việt Nam in the near future. — VNS