State leader hosts banquet for visiting Sri Lankan President

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường hosted a state banquet in Hà Nội on Monday evening in honour of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, who is paying a state visit to Việt Nam.

Welcoming the Sri Lankan President and his delegation, President Cường highly valued the warm sentiments and unique cultural heritage brought from “the pearl of the Indian Ocean.”

He highlighted the significance of the visit, which coincides with the 55th anniversary of bilateral relations and signals a new chapter of cooperation between the two nations.

The Vietnamese State leader underlined that despite geographical distance, Việt Nam and Sri Lanka share long-standing cultural and religious bonds. President Hồ Chí Minh, the revered leader of Việt Nam, visited Sri Lanka three times, and his statue now stands in Colombo. The late leader's “Nhật ký trong tù” (Prison Diary) poem collection was also translated into Sinhala by Sri Lanka’s Minister of Indigenous Medicine, noted President Cường.

He underscored the robust development of Việt Nam–Sri Lanka relations over the past five and a half decades. He pointed to growing political trust, vibrant cultural and religious ties, and positive trends in economic, trade, tourism and investment cooperation, which hold vast untapped potential for both business communities.

He stressed that the two countries share similar geopolitical and economic positions, as well as visions and interests. On a foundation of strong bonds and trust, and the fruitful outcomes of this visit, he expressed confidence that both sides will deepen their partnership, delivering practical benefits for their people and contributing to a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Asia-Pacific and Indian Ocean regions.

For his part, President Dissanayaka extended his sincere thanks to President Cường, the Vietnamese Government and people for the warm welcome extended to him and his entourage.

He noted that bilateral relations have been nurtured over generations of leaders, grounded in mutual trust, respect, shared values, cultural heritage, and understanding.

He emphasised that the two nations are united not only by political goodwill but also by spiritual and cultural ties, enriched by the shared values of Buddhism.

President Dissanayaka recalled Việt Nam’s heroic struggle for independence and reunification under the visionary leadership of President Hồ Chí Minh, which remains deeply etched in the memory of the Sri Lankan people and continues to inspire future generations worldwide.

He said that his Government, elected with strong support from all sectors of Sri Lankan society, is pursuing comprehensive reforms in economic, social, and political spheres. In this context, international friendships and partnerships are more vital than ever, he underlined.

The Sri Lankan leader expressed his belief that discussions with Vietnamese leaders during this visit will lead to expanded cooperation - from stronger connectivity to increased trade, together exploring new areas of partnership - helping to reinforce bilateral ties in the years ahead.

Praising Việt Nam’s dynamic growth and its emergence as a major regional manufacturing hub, President Dissanayaka said Việt Nam's remarkable progress serves as an inspiration for developing countries. He expressed his belief that the steadfast friendship and enduring partnership between Sri Lanka and Việt Nam will pave the way for a brighter future for both nations. — VNS