Support called for family of forest ranger killed in wild gaur attacks

ĐỒNG NAI — Local authorities are working closely with Cát Tiên National Park, the Department of Forestry and Forest Protection (under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment) to provide support to the family of a forest ranger, who was gored and killed by gaur during his patrol on Saturday.

Phạm Xuân Thịnh, Director of the national park in the southern province of Đồng Nai, said that following the death of the ranger, the park has been actively supporting and consoling his family.

A formal report has also been submitted to the department, proposing that Đinh Văn Kiên’s death be recognised as a case of sacrifice in the line of duty, so that his family may receive the appropriate compensation and assistance.

The national park’s Trade Union has launched a call among its staff to provide financial support and donations to Kiên’s family at https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1213487167392872&set=a.632941882114073 (Account number 5909201003802 at AgriBank).

Meanwhile, the department have also encouraged officials and staff across the sector to contribute.

On Sunday, Vice Chairwoman of provincial People’s Committee, Nguyễn Thị Hoàng, led a delegation to pay respects and extend condolences to Kiên’s family.

She confirmed that relevant agencies are urgently coordinating with the national park to ensure that all relevant support policies are implemented without delay.

According to the park, Kiên, 43, had been working as a contract forest ranger since 2016 at the Đạ Lắk Forest Protection Station, under the management of the national park.

His family is reported to be in difficult circumstances, with three young children and a household that depended primarily on his income.

On Saturday morning, Kiên and his colleague Đặng Thái Sơn, both assigned to duty at the Đạ Lắk Station, were conducting a routine patrol when they encountered a herd of wild gaurs in the Đất Sét forest area, located in Đăk Lua Commune, Tân Phú District.

The animals attacked and Kiên sustained severe abdominal injuries from a gaur’s horns. Despite being rushed for emergency treatment, he succumbed to his wounds shortly afterwards.

The national park covers approximately 82,000ha across the provinces of Đồng Nai, Lâm Đồng and Bình Phước.

Recognised by UNESCO as a World Biosphere Reserve, the park is home to many rare and endemic species, including the Asian elephant, gaur, sun and Asiatic black bears, wild buffalo, leopards and deer, 40 of which are listed in the IUCN Red List of threatened species.— VNS