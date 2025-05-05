Việt Nam recalls health supplements containing banned substances

HCM CITY — Vietnamese authorities are recalling two health supplements, “Dáng xuân Phục linh Gold” and “Best Slim Collagen,” for containing Sibutramine, a banned substance linked to serious health risks.

The Food Safety Department has warned consumers against purchasing these products, which are still being advertised online despite the recall.

According to the department, “Dáng xuân Phục linh Gold” is not properly registered, and its packaging features an incorrect registration number.

Best Slim Collagen, on the other hand, is linked to Hoa Anh Đào Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., which insists that it does not import the problematic batch currently available for purchase.

Sibutramine was once popular for weight loss but has been banned in many countries, including the US, the EU, and Việt Nam, due to serious health risks, including an increased likelihood of stroke and severe heart complications.

The Drug Administration banned its import back in 2010, and all products containing it have since been suspended and recalled.

The department has asked relevant agencies to remove advertisements for the health supplements from online marketplaces and to prevent the sale of counterfeit or recalled items.

It has also requested the media to take similar actions regarding online advertisements and to work with platforms like Facebook and YouTube to block ads for these products.

The Department of Market Management will also keep a close watch on these items in the domestic market and crack down on the sale of smuggled or counterfeit goods.

The Ministry of Health has recently stepped up its efforts to tackle functional foods and health supplements that contain banned substances.

Last month, they found a male enhancement product called Man Plus Gold that contained sildenafil and tadalafil, two ingredients prohibited in health products.

While medications undergo extensive testing to ensure safety and effectiveness, health supplements are generally meant to support overall well-being rather than treat specific diseases, experts said.

But many of these products are marketed in ways that mislead consumers into thinking they can provide therapeutic benefits similar to those of prescription drugs.

Food safety crisis

Việt Nam is ramping up its fight against counterfeit goods following scandals involving fake products, mostly functional health products such as health supplements.

The Prime Minister has directed the Ministry of Public Security to expedite an investigation into this issue and urged various ministries, including Health, Industry and Trade, and Agriculture, to address the counterfeit product crisis.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade is responsible for enhancing market oversight to detect and penalise illegal food production.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will review advertising practices to ensure compliance with legal standards.

The Ministry of Health is tasked with reassessing food safety regulations for milk products, while local authorities are urged to inspect compliance in their jurisdictions.

Police have lately uncovered a network distributing counterfeit powdered milk and other fake health products targeting vulnerable consumers, sparking public outrage.

Việt Nam over the years has grappled with the online sale and promotion of counterfeit and low-quality goods due to the growing number of internet users and lax management from authorities. — VNS