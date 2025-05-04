Vietnamese doctors save Cambodian teen with rare brain malformation

HCM CITY — Doctors at the City International Hospital in HCM City have successfully performed surgery on an 18-year-old male patient from Cambodia with Arnold-Chiari syndrome - a rare congenital malformation of the central nervous system that can be life-threatening if not detected and treated in time.

Before arriving in Việt Nam, the patient had undergone two surgeries in Cambodia to address symptoms including headaches, blurred vision, weakness in the limbs, and urinary retention requiring catheterisation.

However, post-surgery, the patient’s symptoms showed little improvement. He continued to suffer from severe headaches, limb weakness, and remained dependent on a catheter due to loss of bladder control.

Upon arrival at the City International Hospital (CIH) in HCM City, the patient was in a state of persistent drowsiness. His family assumed he was simply exhausted from the long journey from Cambodia.

However, Dr. Huỳnh Hồng Châu, a leading expert in neurosurgery at CIH, recognised that the patient was not merely sleepy but showing signs of “drowsiness,” a symptom of coma caused by elevated intracranial pressure.

A brain CT scan showed that the patient’s brain ventricles were abnormally dilated, placing the patient at immediate risk of deep coma, respiratory arrest, and death.

Châu and his team promptly performed a VP shunt (Ventriculo Peritoneal Shunting System) procedure, redirecting CSF from the brain to the abdomen, effectively reducing intracranial pressure in a safe and efficient manner.

After initial treatment, an MRI revealed the patient had Arnold-Chiari syndrome with the cerebellar tonsils herniating down to the C1 vertebra, causing obstruction of cerebrospinal fluid flow and leading to dilation of the central canal down to the D9 thoracic vertebra.

The doctors continued to perform decompression surgery to widen the posterior fossa to clear the cerebrospinal fluid flow.

Just days after surgery, the patient regained full consciousness, was able to walk, and recovered bladder function without the need for a catheter.

One week after discharge, he returned for a follow-up visit in good health, walking independently, seeing clearly, and no longer needing assistance with daily activities.

“This is a textbook case that highlights the importance of accurate diagnosis and timely treatment. If not detected early, the consequences could have been very serious,” Châu said.

City International Hospital, opened in 2014, has 320 beds and 16 specialties, with standout departments including Obstetrics & Pediatrics, Fertility Centre, Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, General Internal and Surgery, and Orthopedics.

The hospital is home to a dedicated, experienced team of top medical professionals committed to patient-centred care, guided by medical ethics and advanced medical technology.

Every year, it receives more than 100,000 patients, with nearly 30 per cent being international visitors.

It has a dedicated International Patient Department, offering services such as free shuttle transportation, rest areas, snack bars, and multilingual support staff to ensure the best experience for each patient. — VNS