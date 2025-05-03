Press centre opened to serve UN Day of Vesak 2025

HCM CITY — A press centre was officially launched on Friday (May 2) to serve the 20th United Nations Day of Vesak Celebrations (UN Day of Vesak 2025) in HCM City from May 6 to 8.

A press conference providing updated information about the upcoming UN Day of Vesak 2025 was also held by the Việt Nam Buddhist Academy in HCM City, the Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) and the International Council for the Day of Vesak (ICDV).

The UN Day of Vesak 2025, hosted by VBS, will take place from May 6 to 8 at Campus II of the Việt Nam Buddhist Academy in HCM City’s Bình Chánh District.

The event coincides with Việt Nam’s celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025), as well as the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam's National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2025).

Speaking at the press conference, Most Venerable Thích Đức Thiện, vice president and general secretary of VBS Executive Council, and vice president and general secretary of the UN Day of Vesak 2025’s organising committee in Việt Nam, said the main theme of the UN Day of Vesak 2025 is “Unity and Inclusivity for Human Dignity: Buddhist Insights for World Peace and Sustainable Development.”

The celebration is expected to welcome around 1,300 international delegates from 85 countries and territories, including heads of state and global leaders; and nearly 1,500 domestic delegates.

It will officially open on the morning of May 6. This will be followed by keynote presentations on the main theme, an international academic conference on May 7, and the closing ceremony on the morning of May 8.

Nearly 13,000 volunteers, including more than 500 students, will take part in activities during the event.

In his remarks, Venerable Dr. Tampalawela Dhammaratana, permanent vice president of ICDV, highly appreciated the solidarity and harmony of the Venerables in coordinating the organisation of the Vesak Festival for the fourth time in Việt Nam, as well as the great contribution of journalists from domestic and foreign news agencies in capturing and spreading the celebratory atmosphere across platforms.

He also expressed his absolute confidence in the success of the UN Day of Vesak 2025 held in HCM City.

Opportunity to showcase Việt Nam’s image, people to the world

Various spiritual activities will be held during the event, including the enshrinement and veneration of the sacred relics of Shakyamuni Buddha at Thanh Tâm Pagoda in Bình Chánh District from May 2 to 8, and the heart relic of Bodhisattva Thích Quảng Đức at the Việt Nam Quốc Tự Pagoda in District 10 from May 3 to 10.

Việt Nam welcomed Shakyamuni Buddha’s sacred relics – a national treasure of India – on May 2, marking the first time the venerated artifacts have been brought to and enshrined in the country.

Most Venerable Thích Thọ Lạc, head of VBS’s Central Cultural Affairs Committee, said the UN Day of Vesak 2025 will also include various Buddhist cultural activities.

Highlights include a grand memorial and gratitude ceremony for heroic martyrs marking the 50th anniversary of national reunification, an international lantern festival for national peace and global harmony on the evening of May 6, and an international Buddhist art performance at Sa La Theatre in Thủ Đức City on the evening of May 7.

A Buddhist cultural exhibition featuring 87 national treasures and a culinary festival will be held at Láng Le Park in Bình Chánh District. Other rituals include the traditional Buddha bathing ceremony and the Buddhist flag hoisting ceremony.

According to the organising committee, hosting the United Nations Day of Vesak 2025 is an opportunity to present Việt Nam and its people as peace-loving, friendly, united, and harmonious.

It is also a chance for international friends to witness a dynamic, innovative, and prosperous HCM City 50 years after national reunification, and to see how Việt Nam has integrated and developed in the new era.

Hosting the event at the Việt Nam Buddhist Academy in HCM City affirms the country’s consistent policy of respecting and ensuring freedom of belief and religion, reflecting the vibrant reality of religious freedom and the achievements of religious communities in the 50 years since reunification.

The Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha’s role as the host also highlights its growing influence within the global Buddhist community.

Through scholarly forums and cultural-social activities, international delegates will gain deeper insight into Việt Nam’s Buddhist traditions, which have evolved alongside the nation for over 2,000 years. The spirit of socially engaged Buddhism and its significant contributions to Việt Nam’s nation-building are symbolised by the heart relic of Bodhisattva Thích Quảng Đức, which will be enshrined and venerated at this year’s Vesak.

Moreover, the 2025 UN Day of Vesak represents a proactive effort by the VBS in advancing people-to-people diplomacy, strengthening mutual understanding, and fostering cooperation and friendship between the Vietnamese people and the international community.

The HCM City Vesak declaration will mark Việt Nam’s contribution to the UN’ mission to achieve the millennium development goals for peace and sustainable development.

More information about the event can be found on its official website https://www.undv2025vietnam.com

Việt Nam has hosted the UN Vesak celebrations three times before: in Hà Nội in 2008, Ninh Bình Province in 2014, and Hà Nam Province in 2019. — VNS