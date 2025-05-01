Quảng Ngãi: Four students missing in separate drowning incidents

QUẢNG NGÃI — Two separate drowning incidents occurred today in Mộ Đức District, Quảng Ngãi Province, resulting in four students reported missing.​

At approximately 4.20 pm, a group of four students was swimming at Tân Định beach in Thắng Lợi Commune when they were caught in strong waves. Local residents managed to rescue Đặng Văn Bình, born in 2009, residing in Đức Nhuận Commune. The other three students—Lê Minh Khang (born 2009) and his younger brother Lê Bảo Long (born 2012), both from Đức Nhuận Commune, and Đỗ Minh Thiện (born 2011) from Ba Tơ Town—remain missing. ​

Later, around 6 pm, another incident occurred at the beach in Đức Chánh Commune, where Phạm Anh Tấn (born 2009), a resident of Đức Chánh, was swept away by waves while swimming. Search efforts are ongoing to locate him. ​

Local authorities, in coordination with residents, are actively conducting search operations. However, the efforts are hindered by darkness and receding tides. Chairman Phạm Ngọc Lân of the Mộ Đức District People's Committee confirmed that search activities are continuing despite challenging conditions. ​ VNS