Việt Nam, US beef up post-war cooperation with launching of UXO disposal training range

HÀ NỘI — A new training range for explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) has recently been inaugurated in Hà Nội’s outlying district of Ba vì, marking another step in the US and Việt Nam’s decades-long effort to heal the scars of war.

The facility was funded by the Office of Defence Cooperation (ODC) under the US Embassy in Việt Nam, and delivered to the Việt Nam National Mine Action Centre (VNMAC), as part of Việt Nam’s National Mine Action Programme for the 2010–2025 period, which seeks to address the deadly legacy of unexploded bombs and mines left from the war.

The two-hectare range broke ground in July 2024, supported by a grant of over US$700,000 from the US Government. It has classrooms, kitchen and sanitation blocks, assembly zones, mine detection and disposal areas, parking spaces, internal roads, and a calibration zone for mine clearance equipment.

Designed to meet the International Mine Action Standards (IMAS), the range aims to enhance Việt Nam’s capacity to safely clear unexploded ordnance (UXO). It is also expected to transform VNMAC into a fully capable national hub for mine action training, enabling more effective training and operations.

The inauguration held special significance, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties and following the recent elevation of bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

US Ambassador to Việt Nam Marc E. Knapper said since 1993, the US has provided a total of $234 million for Việt Nam’s UXO clearance, dioxin remediation at Đà Nẵng and Biên Hòa airports, and support to people with disabilities. He praised the contributions of the Vietnamese Government and non-governmental organisations, including Norwegian People’s Aid and PeaceTrees Việt Nam, which have worked alongside local partners like the Quảng Trị Mine Action Centre.

This facility is a testament to the two nations’ shared commitment to peace and security, reinforcing Việt Nam’s role as a proactive, responsible member of the international community, he said, adding that the project reflects closer bilateral defence ties, fulfilling a key component of the 2023–2028 defence cooperation plan focused on UXO remediation.

Maj. Gen. Lance Okamura, Deputy Commanding General for the US Army Pacific (USARPAC), called the facility’s opening a major milestone in the ongoing humanitarian mine action programme, and the result of years of meticulous planning. — VNS