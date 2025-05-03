PM urges Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu to make Côn Đảo world-class destination

BÀ RỊA -VŨNG TÀU — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has asked the southern province of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu to turn its Côn Đảo island district into a bright, green, clean, beautiful and world-class tourist destination.

At a working session with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee on Saturday, PM Chính instructed local authorities to finalise and implement the scheme for applying special mechanisms for Côn Đảo's development.

Along with building its international standing, the island must become a firm frontline that strengthens national defence, drives maritime economic growth, and excels in spiritual and eco-tourism, he stated.

Identifying infrastructure as a key bottleneck for Côn Đảo's growth, he tasked the province with leading the investment mobilisation for Côn Đảo’s international airport via public-private partnerships.

He suggested that the province ensure integrated planning of healthcare, education, culture and social infrastructure, while increasing investment in power, clean water, waste treatment and 5G coverage and greening Côn Đảo’s cemeteries.

The locality should focus on developing a one-stop public service centre, he said, urging the province to develop policies to attract high-quality human resources and investments that combine economic growth with national defence.

Despite global uncertainty and mounting challenges, Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu recorded considerable results in the first quarter of 2025, with twelve out of fourteen key economic and financial indicators showing year-on-year growth. The province's GRDP grew 2.48 per cent, while total investment attracted from domestic and foreign sources exceeded VNĐ53 trillion (US$2.03 billion). State budget revenue reached VNĐ25.5 trillion, or 24.9 per cent of the annual plan. In Q1 alone, 405 new businesses were registered with combined capital of over VNĐ9 trillion, up 75.47 per cent year on year.

Côn Đảo District, made up of sixteen islands with a total area of around 76sq.km and a population of over 12,000, has made significant strides in recent years, with major investments in infrastructure to improve local living standards and support its key tourism sector while preserving historic sites.

Under the district's master plan to 2030 with a vision to 2045, key infrastructure projects are underway, including a power supply from the national grid, a clean water project, a military-civilian hospital, wastewater treatment plant upgrades, and a new solid waste treatment facility.

Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu asked for support in resolving bottlenecks in chemical and petrochemical projects, increase the power output from Phú Mỹ Thermal Power Centre, allow fast-tracked provincial planning revisions, and approve major transport infrastructure such as airports, seaports, expressways, and railways. They also proposed the Government accept a sponsored master plan for Côn Đảo Airport through 2030, with a vision to 2050, and introduce tailored policies to unlock the island’s development potential.

Praising the locality's efforts and achievements so far, PM Chính urged the province to promote the “bold and fast-paced” spirit of the historic April 1975 campaign, urging Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu and Côn Đảo to advance “faster and bolder”, pushing for breakthroughs to honour the sacrifices of past generations.

He stressed the need for local authorities to remain adaptive, proactive and results-oriented. They must foster self-reliance, overcome difficulties with determination, clearly define responsibilities and outcomes, and deliver high-impact, focused solutions.

Underscoring a people- and business-centred approach, the Government leader called for greater decentralisation and delegation of power, alongside targeted resource allocation. He directed the province to streamline administrative procedures, reduce costs and time burdens, and embrace a bold, responsible mindset guided by the principles of serving national and public interests without personal motives or corruption.

He also reminded Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu and Côn Đảo to make good preparations for the all-level Party congresses, while stepping up the implementation of reorganisation of administrative units, along with efforts to strengthen science-technology application, promote international integration and boost the private sector's development.

Alongside, the province was tasked with driving growth by revitalising traditional engines, including investment, exports and consumption, while nurturing new ones. He highlighted the importance of maintaining sovereignty, ensuring public safety. — VNS