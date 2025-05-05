Hospitals receive nearly 1 million patients during holiday period, no noticeable spike

HÀ NỘI — Healthcare facilities nation-wide received 17,250 cases of traffic-related injuries, of which 6,588 required hospitalisation for inpatient treatment or monitoring during the recent public holidays.

According to the Department of Medical Examination and Treatment Management, hospitals across the country maintained full four-level emergency staffing during the April 30 (National Reunification) and May 1 (Workers' Day) holidays, providing medical examination and emergency care for 968,689 patient visits.

Throughout the holiday period, all medical examination and treatment facilities strictly adhered to the Ministry of Health’s directives on ensuring uninterrupted medical and emergency services.

The number of consultations, emergency admissions, hospitalisations, and traffic-related deaths did not show any significant fluctuation compared to the same holiday period last year.

The department reported that healthcare facilities provided care for 968,689 patients, of which 181,090 were admitted for inpatient treatment, and 193,997 patients were discharged.

The total number of deaths including those who passed away en route to the hospital or were discharged due to poor prognosis was 1,357.

Healthcare facilities also received 17,250 cases suspected to be related to traffic accidents, of which 6,588 required inpatient care or monitoring.

During the holiday, 58 people were reported to have died from suspected traffic accidents, including 40 who died before reaching a medical facility, 18 who passed away at the hospital, and another 40 cases in which patients with a poor prognosis were discharged at the family’s request, the department said. — VNS