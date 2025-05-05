HCM City cracks down on counterfeit milk, food products

HCM CITY — HCM City authorities are intensifying inspections of food production facilities, particularly those involved with processed milk and medical nutrition products, due to recent scandals of counterfeit food items that have sparked public outcry.

Phạm Khánh Phong Lan, director of the HCM City Food Safety Department, said the inspections, led by her department until the end of May, aim to identify and rectify food safety violations.

The initiative follows the Ministry of Public Security’s dismantling of a vast network that produced 573 fake powdered milk brands nationwide, targeting vulnerable groups such as diabetics, premature infants, and pregnant women, and generating VNĐ500 billion in illegal revenue.

The counterfeit operation, linked to two companies, Rance Pharma and Hacofood Group, has spread nationwide, with significant numbers of fraudulent brands registered in various provinces.

While no fake brands have been identified in the city so far, the department is taking precautions by inspecting production cleanliness and collecting product samples for quality testing.

The Ministry of Health has advised hospitals to review the nutritional products they recommend, leading to the recall of certain milk products associated with the fraud network.

Due to the severity of the scandal affecting the health of vulnerable groups, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has called for a prompt investigation.

The PM has ordered the Ministry of Health to review regulations about food safety for milk products and will work with other ministries to propose necessary amendments to existing laws.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade is being tasked with strengthening market oversight, ensuring any illegal production and sale of counterfeit food is detected promptly and met with strict penalties.

The PM has also ordered the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to review and correct any advertising violations related to food on media and online platforms.

Local authorities have been urged to conduct thorough reviews and inspections of food safety compliance regarding milk products in their areas.

In a related crackdown, five people, including two influencers, have been arrested for selling counterfeit food.

A Vietnamese beauty queen has also been banned from leaving Việt Nam as investigations continue.

Their product (called Kera candy) contained only 0.51 grams of fibre per box, which is far below the promised amount, and had dangerously high sorbitol levels, risking digestive issues.

Over the years, Việt Nam has faced the problem of counterfeit goods due to lax management, leaving many consumers feeling anxious and betrayed after unwittingly purchasing them. — VNS