Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Breaking the news

May 04, 2025 - 11:43
Generations of Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reporters have captured some of the most significant moments in the nation's history. During wartime, they risked their lives to take photographs and deliver breaking news. In times of peace, they have continued the legacy of their predecessors.

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom