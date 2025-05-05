Following in footsteps

Ministry of Agriculture and Environment is making efforts to resolve all EC concerns before September 15, the deadline for submitting a progress report to the commission, as well as ensuring thorough preparations for the fifth inspection so as to secure the removal of the “yellow card” warning.
HCM City authorities are intensifying inspections of food production facilities, particularly those involved with processed milk and medical nutrition products, due to recent scandals of counterfeit food items that have sparked public outcry.
Fifty years after liberation, Bù Đăng District in Bình Phước Province has emerged as a peaceful and green locality, with improved infrastructure, a growing economy, and better living conditions for its people.
Generations of Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reporters have captured some of the most significant moments in the nation's history. During wartime, they risked their lives to take photographs and deliver breaking news. In times of peace, they have continued the legacy of their predecessors.
Doctors at the City International Hospital in HCM City have successfully performed surgery on an 18-year-old male patient from Cambodia with Arnold-Chiari syndrome - a rare congenital malformation of the central nervous system that can be life-threatening if not detected and treated in time.