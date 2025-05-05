Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Following in footsteps

May 05, 2025 - 17:09
Through relentless training and unwavering determination, Việt Nam’s elite commandos are the unsung heroes who protect peace for the nation.

see also

More on this story

Society

HCM City opens new gateway hospitals

HCM City has invested intensively in healthcare projects at the city gateways in an attempt to enhance access to healthcare services in suburban areas and alleviate the burden on central hospitals.
Society

Breaking the news

Generations of Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reporters have captured some of the most significant moments in the nation's history. During wartime, they risked their lives to take photographs and deliver breaking news. In times of peace, they have continued the legacy of their predecessors.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom