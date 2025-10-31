Vietnam promotes the development of Nationally Determined Contribution: Comprehensive efforts for green and sustainable development

HÀ NỘI – As a developing country that began industrialisation only over three decades ago and is highly vulnerable to climate change, Việt Nam, despite facing resource constraints, has consistently demonstrated strong responsibility and proactive engagement in fulfilling its international commitments, said Tăng Thế Cường, Director-General of the Department of Climate Change of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MAE).

MAE, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Germany’s Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), on Friday, October 31, organised a Technical Consultation on the Development of Việt Nam’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) 3.0 for the 2026-35 period.

The Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) form a cornerstone of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, reflecting countries’ commitments to limit global temperature rise and move towards net-zero emissions.

Việt Nam submitted its Intended Nationally Determined Contribution (INDC) in 2015; updated and submitted its NDCs in 2020 and 2022, reflecting the country’s efforts and contributions in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, enhancing carbon sequestration, and adapting to climate change.

The development of NDC 3.0 is being carried out under the direction of the Prime Minister, led by MAE, with the active participation of ministries, experts, and scientists, and through broad consultations with organisations, individuals, the business community, and affected groups.

NDC 3.0 focuses on measures that fully reflect Việt Nam’s climate change response needs for the 2026-35 period, while also emphasising key foundations of sustainable development, such as co-benefits between adaptation and mitigation, addressing loss and damage, and social equity.

The technical consultation aimed to gather expert feedback from stakeholders on key thematic areas of the draft NDC 3.0, including greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction in the energy, agriculture, land use and forestry (LULUCF), waste, and industrial processes; climate change adaptation and climate finance; and socio-economic impact assessment and stakeholder roles in NDC implementation.

Cường said: “The development of the NDC 3.0 draft is being carried out in accordance with the provisions of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and Paris Agreement on Climate Change, and in line with Viet Nam’s national circumstances.”

“It updates the country’s latest strategies, plans on climate change response, energy security, and socio-economic development. NDC 3.0 will also reflect Việt Nam’s highest level of commitment, thereby contributing to the global effort in response to climate change,” he said.

In her opening remarks, Ramla Khalidi, Resident Representative of UNDP in Việt Nam, said that Việt Nam’s administrative reforms this year “are creating fertile ground to nurture and realise its climate ambitions - linking economic transformation with green growth, climate resilience, and social equity.”

She also noted: “At the same time, aligning climate finance with financial flows for investment in socio-economic development will help mobilise resources at the necessary scale, creating substantive impact changes for the country.”

Oemar Idoe, Deputy Country Director, GIZ Việt Nam, added: “We are here today to listen, to share insights, and to help shape an NDC 3.0 that is not only ambitious enough to meet the climate imperative but also implementable, just and economically transformative for the benefit of all Vietnamese people.” _ VNS