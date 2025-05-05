Committee for Constitution amendment convenes first meeting

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, who also serves as head of the newly-established committee tasked with drafting supplementations and amendments to the 2013 Constitution, presided over the committee’s inaugural meeting in Hà Nội on Monday.

At the meeting, Hoàng Thanh Tùng, Chairman of the NA's Committee for Legal and Judicial Affairs and standing member of the drafting committee, presented summaries of six documents.

These comprised a draft proposal to be submitted to the NA on a resolution to supplement and amend the Constitution; a draft resolution on the supplementations and amendments to a number of articles of the Constitution; a draft plan to collect feedback from the public, sectors, and all-level authorities; a draft resolution on the committee’s working regulations; a draft resolution assigning responsibilities to committee members; a draft operational plan for the committee; and a draft plan to support its upcoming meetings.

Committee members expressed strong consensus on the materials presented by the standing member of the committee. All the six draft documents under the committee’s jurisdiction were unanimously approved.

In his remarks, NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn reiterated Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s emphasis that revising the 2013 Constitution and fine-tuning the legal documents to implement its new provisions should be the top priority, laying the legal foundation for restructuring the political system’s organisational apparatus.

He underscored the historic significance of the constitutional amendments and the key role of the drafting committee in the ongoing 9th session of the 15th NA. He demanded the swift rollout of plans to gather opinions from the public, all-level authorities, and sectors, and to guide the collection and synthesis of this input.

The NA leader announced that from May 6, the full draft resolution on the supplementations and amendments to some articles of the 2013 Constitution and accompanying documents will be publicised for public comment on the official portals of the Government, NA, and provincial and municipal authorities, as well as via major media outlets such as Vietnam Television (VTV), Radio the Voice of Việt Nam (VOV), and the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

He also urged increase and innovation in public outreach, encouraging active engagement from citizens, officials, Party members, experts, scientists, and the entire political system. He called for a high sense of responsibility towards the revision of the Constitution, and also asked for the use of digital tools, especially the VNeID app, to collect public feedback.

The top legislator requested drafting committee members stay attuned to public opinions and guide discourse effectively, ensuring unified understanding among civil servants, Party members and the public.

They were also told to monitor and coordinate with ministries, Government agencies, and local authorities during the consultation phase, while thoroughly studying, absorbing, and responding to feedback, and remaining proactive and committed to fulfilling their political tasks despite the tight timelines and workload. — VNS