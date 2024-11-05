Stars and amateurs gather for Hànộimới Table Tennis Open

Table tennis

HÀ NỘI — The 11th Hànộimới Newspaper Table Tennis Open is a chance for both amateur and professional players to show off their skills.

This year more than 400 athletes from 68 destinations, including HCM City, Quảng Ninh, Lạng Sơn, Thái Nguyên, Đà Nẵng and Hà Nội, will be competing.

They will play in 12 categories divided into elite and amateur levels, along with different age groups in singles and doubles events, with a total bonus of VNĐ150 million up for grabs.

This year, national stars such as Nguyễn Đức Tuân (31st SEA Games champion), Nguyễn Đăng Hiệp (2024 national singles bronze medalist), Nguyễn Duy Phong (2024 Southeast Asian Junior Table Tennis Championship winner), Bùi Thế Nghĩa (2024 national men's doubles bronze medalist) and many national national team members have registered to take part in the Open.

Matches will be held on November 7-10 at the Hà Nội's Trịnh Hoài Đức Gymnasium, with doors open to welcome all supporters.

Launched in 2012, tournament not only celebrates major holidays of the year, it is also a tool to promote table tennis in the not only in the capital, but also provinces and cities nationwide. VNS