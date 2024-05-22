National table tennis championship to begin in late May

Table tennis

HÀ NỘI — The Nhân Dân Newspaper National Table Tennis Championship will begin on May 31 at the Khánh Hòa Province Gymnasium in Nha Trang City.

The 42nd annual competition, known as the PetroVietnam Cup, will feature nearly 200 athletes from 18 delegations including powerhouses Hà Nội, Hải Dương, HCM City and the military.

Players will compete in seven categories of men's and women's singles, doubles and teams and mixed doubles. The finals are scheduled on June 7.

"The national championship is a basis for the Sports Authority of Việt Nam and the Việt Nam Table Tennis Federation to pick quality players for the national team, which will compete internationally later this year," said Quế Đình Nguyên, deputy head of the organising board.

"It is also a strong push to develop the national table tennis movement in particular and sports in general."

According to organisers, this year's bonus for high-ranking players will be higher than in the past. Players will also compete for a 'Miss Table Tennis' award for the most beautiful and talented lady athlete.

A photo contest will also be launched at the press conference on May 21.

Photos that capture stunning moments from the tournament will receive high prizes.

Charity activities will be conducted during the championship, with gifts for local people and groups in need. — VNS