Việt Nam win, set records at Asian Relay Championship

HÀ NỘI -- Việt Nam won one gold and two bronzes and set up two national records at the first Asian Relay Championship on May 21 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Vietnamese Asian reigning champions dominated the women's 4x400m race with all members showing off their outstanding performance despite wet tracks due to a heavy rain.

Hoàng Thị Ngọc, the first leg runner, made strong sprint to take early lead. She quickly created a distance of up to 15m to the nearest competitor and maintained it until giving the baton to former Asian 400m hurdles champion Quách Thị Lan.

Lan, who won a bronze in the mixed 4x400m on May 20, delivered strong performance to extend to the gap to 20m.

Hoàng Thị Minh Hạnh was the third one and she did not make any mistake in her run. She continued increasing the gap to help her teammate Nguyễn Thị Hằng comfortable in the last run.

Hằng, who is Vietnamese queen in relay running after winning many local and international titles, made the perfect finish for Việt Nam, clocking 3min 30.82sec.

Their time is the national new record, beating the old one of 3:31.46 set in 2015

India came second on 3:33.55, following by Japan on 3:35.45.

Despite gold the Vietnamese quartet failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics as they did not enter world top 16 teams yet. The No 16 squad is Nigeria who ran 3:27.29.

The team still have chances to hunt their ticket at the Chinese Taipei Open on June 1-2 and Thailand Open on June 14-17.

Later, Trần Nhật Hoàng, Trần Đình Sơn, Nguyễn Tùng Lâm and Lê Ngọc Phúc finished third in the men's 4x400m race against strong rivals from India, Sri Lanka and Qatar.

Their time of 3:07.37 was a new national record, breaking the old one of 3:07.40 at the Malaysian 29th SEA Games seven years ago.

It was the second bronze of the day of Việt Nam. The first one was in the women's 4x100m category.

Hà Thị Thu, Kha Thanh Trúc, Lê Thị Cẩm Tú and Phùng Thị Huệ came third with a time of 45.17sec.

China stayed on top with 44.16 and Thailand were second running 44.88.

After two days of competitions, Việt Nam came home with one gold and three bronzes. VNS