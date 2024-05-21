Chess master Phúc to compete at World Junior U20 Championship

Chess

HÀ NỘI -- Võ Phạm Thiên Phúc will be Việt Nam's sole representative at the World Junior U20 Chess Championship in June in India.

The competition will take place in Gandhinagar, state of Gujarat, from June 1-14.

Players will compete in 11 matches of Swiss-system format tournament. The pairings will be announced in the next few days. The total prize fund combining Open and Girls category will be 10,000 euros along with Gold, Silver and Bronze medal and a trophy each.

Phúc was a member of the national team taking part in the Asian Junior Chess Championship 2022 and he won four golds.

Later, the Việt Nam Chess Federation will send junior masters to the World Cup 2024 for U8, U10, U12 in Batumi, Georgia from June 22 to July 3.

The first-ever FIDE World Cup for youngsters will be held in two categories: Open and Girls, with 48 participants in each.

Altogether, 288 strongest young players from around the globe will participate.

The competition consists of two stages, starting with a seven-round Swiss System with two groups of 24 players each. In the next stage, the players in the same position from each group will face off against one another.

Top three players in each category will receive awards, including cups, medals, diplomas, and special prizes such as MacBook Air 2022, iPhone 15, or an iPad.

Moreover, the first three winners of each age category and gender will receive free full-board accommodation for the World Cadets Championships 2024. VNS