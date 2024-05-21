HCM City schools basketball tournament attracts over 1,500 participants

HCM CITY — The 2024 HCM City School Festival Basketball Tournament for the Nestlé MILO Cup began at the Phú Thọ Stadium in HCM City’s District 11 on May 18, with 81 teams and more than 1,500 players.

Organised by the city Department of Culture and Sports, Department of Education and Training and the HCM City Basketball Federation, and sponsorsed by Nestlé's MILO, the tournament will go on until June 9.

Huỳnh Trọng Khải, chairman of the federation, said the tournament has been growing year after year.

“We appreciate Nestlé MILO's … efforts to develop useful school sports activities for children.”

Lê Bùi Thị Mai Uyên, MILO and dairy products business unit manager at Nestlé Vietnam, said knowing that sports and physical activity contribute to building a more resilient generation of youths, her company has been backing a series of sports activities and tournaments for children across the country.

This event is part of the “Active Vietnam” programme initiated by Milo to encourage a dynamic lifestyle and physical activity, especially among children, she said.

Also this month MILO will sponsor and organise other school sports activities such as the final round of the HCM City School Football Festival for 2023-24, Children's Olympic Day and a programme to encourage people to learn swimming to prevent drowning deaths. — VNS