Việt Nam third in mixed 4x400m at Asian championship

Athletics

HÀ NỘI -- Việt Nam won bronze and set new national record at the first Asian Relay Championship on May 20 in Bangkok, Thailand.

It was a mixed group of senior and junior athletes of Nguyễn Xuân Quang, Lê Thị Tuyết Mai, Lê Ngọc Phúc and Quách Thị Lan who were against eight strong teams in the 4x400m mixed relay event.

Indian and Sri Lankan runners sped up and set up a distance with the rest.

Freshman Quang who ran in lane four could not catch up with them and came at sixth in the first leg. Mai, also first time at a major international tournament, did it better. She moved Việt Nam's placement up to No 4 after two legs.

The key run went to Phúc, Việt Nam 400m silver medalist. His amazing sprint help him past Kazakhstani rival to enter top three.

The baton was given to former Asian 400m hurdles champion Quách Thị Lan successfully maintained the position till the end.

India topped the podium with a time of 3min 14.12sec. Sri Lanka came second on 3:17.00. Việt Nam finished third clocking 3:18.45, setting new national record.

The old one was 3:19.50 set at the 30th SEA Games in 201 in Manila, the Philippines.

Phúc said it was the result that he expected in his first international tournament held abroad.

"I have never competed in an international tournament outside Việt Nam. This is my debut and I have got my own medal," said Phúc who just returned to action last September after a 16-month ban due to doping affair.

Phúc said the doping problem was over and he now focused on improving his speed only.

Coach Đặng Văn Thành said his team prepared carefully for the tournament. They deserved to earn a bronze. Phúc was in his good condition and comfortable mind leading to his remarkable run.

The team received US$2,000 from the organisers and VNĐ30 million ($1,200) from the Việt Nam Athletics Federation.

The championship will continue until May 21. Việt Nam will compete in the finals of women's 4x100m and 4x400m and men's 4x400m.

Among them the women's 4x400m team are seeking for a spot in the Paris Olympics this summer. VNS