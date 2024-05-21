Football action heating up in V.League 1

HÀ NỘI — Dramatic matches await fans in the upcoming V.League 1 fixtures at two key stadiums, Thiên Trường and Hàng Đẫy.

Steel Green Nam Định lost 1-2 to Thể Công Viettel at the Hàng Đẫy Stadium over the weekend, but maintained their top spot in the league. However the loss means Nam Định's lead is in sight, with the gap between them and second-placed Bình Dương shrinking to just six points.

On Tuesday, Bình Dương will host Quảng Nam at the Xuân Hòa Stadium, providing an opportunity for them to close the gap, especially after their 4-1 victory over Hà Nội Police. The pressure will be on Nam Định when they welcome Hải Phòng to the Thiên Trường Stadium on Wednesday.

The clash between Nam Định and Hải Phòng is always a tense and competitive affair. Nam Định's recent stumbles have shaken their position at the top and another defeat could really hit them psychologically at this critical stage.

Hải Phòng, on the other hand, are gradually regaining form and have their sights set on the top group. VAR technology will be crucial in managing the potentially heated encounter at Thiên Trường.

Another key match featuring VAR technology support is the game between Hà Nội FC and Thanh Hóa at Hàng Đẫy Stadium on Tuesday. Thanh Hóa are just two points behind the top group and have been impressive in recent matches, winning their last two games.

Hà Nội, with 27 points, are right behind Thanh Hóa and a win could be a turning point in their quest for the top. However, Thanh Hóa's 'fiery' fighting spirit makes them a formidable opponent.

Elsewhere, LPBank Hoàng Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) will host Hà Tĩnh Club at Pleiku Stadium. HAGL, in twelth place, are still in the danger zone and desperately need points. Hà Tĩnh, despite their off-field issues, have shown positive performances on the pitch, drawing with Hà Nội and defeating HCM City in their last two matches. VNS