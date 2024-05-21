Vovinam championship begins in Quảng Ngãi

QUẢNG NGÃI — The Quảng Ngãi Provincial Vovinam Championship opened at the provincial multi-purpose gymnasium on Monday, drawing over 100 competitors in the Vietnamese traditional martial art.

The event has attracted 180 athletes from 16 teams across the province. The athletes will be competing for 39 sets of medals.

Vovinam has become popular in more than 40 countries around the world. The sport is especially popular in Quảng Ngãi province, which has strong Vovinam training programmes.

The tournament will help clubs in the province exchange experiences and improve, thereby adding to the professional qualifications of referees, coaches and athletes.

The tournament will last until May 25.

The Vovinam championship is an important event for promoting and further developing this traditional Vietnamese martial art within Quảng Ngãi province. It provides a platform for athletes to compete and for the broader Vovinam community to share knowledge and enhance their skills. VNS