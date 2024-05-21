Striker Như to head home from Portugal

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam's top female footballer Huỳnh Như is leaving Lank FC in Portugal after two years with the club.

Như's contract with Lank FC will end when the 2023-2024 season concludes. The 33-year-old striker has not renewed her contract with the Portuguese club and intends to return home, but she will play two playoff matches on May 27 and June 9 for Lank FC before her return.

Lank FC finished the season in 11th place in the league standings and will play a playoff match against the 10th-placed team, Famalicao. If Lank FC wins, the team will remain in the Portuguese championship Liga BPI.

This season, Như played 23 matches for Lank FC, totalling 1,929 minutes on the field, averaging 83.87 minutes per match. The Vietnamese striker scored three goals and recorded one assist.

Như has not revealed her future plans after returning to Việt Nam, but is likely to continue playing for the HCM City team. VNS