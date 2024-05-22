Văn Quyết shines to help Hà Nội beat Thanh Hóa

HÀ NỘI — Striker Nguyễn Văn Quyết was in dazzling form as he helped Hà Nội FC come from behind to beat Đông Á Thanh Hóa 2-1 in the V.League 1 on Tuesday.

Both teams were totally committed in the game at Hàng Đẫy Stadium, with the visitors Thanh Hóa never hesitating to play high and hard. A lucky break came to them in the first few minutes when defender Xuân Mạnh of Hà Nội touched the ball in the penalty area. The referee checked VAR and awarded Thanh Hóa a penalty and Luiz Antonio kicked it past goalkeeper Văn Hoàng.

Hà Nội immediately stepped up their offensive pressure. In the 43 minute, striker Quyết scored from a free kick, shooting into the near corner of the net, with goalkeeper Trịnh Xuân Hoàng not paying attention.

After half time, the home side were much more in control and created many dangerous opportunities. In the 78 minute, Quyết marked his brilliant day with another goal.

Hà Nội kept up the pressure to protect the score line while Thanh Hóa were equally determined to find an equaliser, but could not overcome Hà Nội's defenders.

In other matches, Hà Nội Police lost to HCM City 1-2, Quảng Nam FC beat Becamex Bình Dương 2-1 and Hoàng Anh Gia Lai won against Hồng Lĩnh Hà Tĩnh 2-1. VNS