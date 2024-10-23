Việt Nam to face Myanmar in regional futsal champ’s opener

Futsal

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will play Myanmar in the first match of the inaugural ASEAN Futsal Women’s Championship 2024, next month in Manila, the Philippines.

The ASEAN Football Federation conducted a draw for five teams -- Thailand, Myanmar. Indonesia, Việt Nam and the hosts -- on October 21.

They will compete in a one-leg round robin format from November 16 to 20, with the two top teams advancing to the final on November 21.

Vietnamese players have been practising for the tournament since mid-October in HCM City, aiming to finish on top, setting them up for the 2025 AFC Women's Futsal Cup qualifier in December.

“We are working hard for the regional championship and then will get ready for the Asian competition," said coach Nguyễn Đình Hoàng.

"Over the month we have tried to improve players' technique and tactics, as well as their psychology for competition. We are looking at the highest podium finish in Manila and will aim for a slot in the Asian Cup Finals from the qualification in Thailand."

Hoàng and his team will have two friendly matches against Russian team early November, before their regional competition. VNS