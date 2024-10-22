Striker Tuấn Hải, a crucial asset as ASEAN Cup approaches

Football

HÀ NỘI Striker Phạm Tuấn Hải gave a stellar performance at the weekend, scoring a goal and securing a point for Hà Nội FC against Hà Nội Police in V.League 1. Given the Vietnamese team's struggle with their left-wing attack, Hải's return is vital.

This match marked only the second appearance for Hải in this year's tournament, following a month-long recovery from a hip injury.

In the capital derby against Hà Nội Police, coach Lê Đức Tuấn chose Hải to start as a left winger for Hà Nội FC. Remarkably, Hải played as if he had never been injured, with aggression that troubled goalkeeper Nguyễn Filip and significantly contributed to the team's overall performance.

Before scoring a penalty to equalise at 1-1, Hải nearly found the net earlier in the game. In the 56th minute, after a header from Văn Quyết, he executed a quick turn and delivered a stunning volley that flew into the top corner. The goal was, however, disallowed due to Hải's offside position.

Hải has, over the past year, consistently scored from difficult positions, including a memorable volley against Iraq in the second qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup and a long-range shot against Bình Dương in the national premier league. A player with his finishing ability is a tremendous asset to both his club and the national team.

Under coach Kim Sang-sik, Hải is the second-highest scorer for the Vietnamese team with two goals, trailing only Nguyễn Tiến Linh, who has three.

Hải's importance is clear, especially with the 2024 ASEAN Cup approaching. It's encouraging to see a key player like Hải displaying explosiveness, particularly as the South Korean coach has struggled to identify new talents.

In the latest match against India, Hải’s absence due to injury prompted coach Kim to experiment with new players for the left winger position, including Châu Ngọc Quang and Nguyễn Đình Bắc, neither of whom performed notably.

During the FIFA Days in September, coach Kim also experimented with Phan Văn Đức, but the former Sông Lam Nghệ An player has not regained his peak form following a serious knee injury.

Khuất Văn Khang has been utilised at times but still lacks experience. A promising new player is Bùi Vĩ Hào, who excels as a right forward. Besides Hải, the Vietnamese team lack a quality left forward with significant experience.

The decline in attacking power on the left wing can partly be attributed to the absence of a high-calibre left-back. Hải’s presence could help mitigate this issue.

Last season, he was the second-highest domestic scorer in V.League 1, only behind Văn Quyết. The key now is for Hải to maintain his health and form leading up to the 2024 ASEAN Cup. VNS