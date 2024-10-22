Three clubs of Việt Nam in ASEAN top ten most expensive sides

Football

HÀ NỘI — Three football clubs of Việt Nam have been listed in the Top 10 Most Valuable Clubs of ASEAN in 2024-25 by Transfermarkt.

V.League 1 champions Thép Xanh Nam Định place at number eight, followed by Hà Nội FC and Hà Nội Police.

Nam Định are valued at 5.81 million euros (US$6.29 million), Hà Nội FC are worth 5.60 million euros and the Police at 5.28 million euros.

According to Transfermarkt, the reigning Thai League 1 champions, Buriram United, claim the title of the most valuable club in the ASEAN region for the 2024/25 season at 12.03 million euros.

Next are Malaysian Johor Darul Tazim, 10.83 million euros, Thai BG Pathum United, 9.5 million euros and Thai Port FC, 7.15 million euros.

Thailand dominate the list with four clubs, followed by Việt Nam with three. Malaysia have two and there is one from Singapore.

Surprisingly, no Indonesian side is listed although in the national level, the Indonesia team are valued at 25.63 million euros, higher than the three following teams combined -- Thailand (8.56 million euros), Việt Nam (6.8 million euros) and Malaysia (5.58 million euros).

The discrepancy is explained by the fact that most players of the Indonesian side are playing abroad. VNS