Home Sports

Three clubs of Việt Nam in ASEAN top ten most expensive sides

October 22, 2024 - 14:12
Three football clubs of Việt Nam have been listed in the Top 10 Most Valuable Clubs of ASEAN in 2024-25 by Transfermarkt.

Football 

V.League 1 champions Thép Xanh Nam Định is one of three Vietnamese clubs in the Top 10 Most Valuable Clubs of ASEAN in 2024-25 by Transfermarkt. Photo of Thép Xanh Nam Định FC

HÀ NỘI — Three football clubs of Việt Nam have been listed in the Top 10 Most Valuable Clubs of ASEAN in 2024-25 by Transfermarkt.

V.League 1 champions Thép Xanh Nam Định place at number eight, followed by Hà Nội FC and Hà Nội Police.

Nam Định are valued at 5.81 million euros (US$6.29 million), Hà Nội FC are worth 5.60 million euros and the Police at 5.28 million euros.

According to Transfermarkt, the reigning Thai League 1 champions, Buriram United, claim the title of the most valuable club in the ASEAN region for the 2024/25 season at 12.03 million euros. 

Top 10 Most Valuable Clubs of ASEAN in 2024-25 by Transfermarkt.

Next are Malaysian Johor Darul Tazim, 10.83 million euros, Thai BG Pathum United, 9.5 million euros and Thai Port FC, 7.15 million euros.

Thailand dominate the list with four clubs, followed by Việt Nam with three. Malaysia have two and there is one from Singapore.

Surprisingly, no Indonesian side is listed although in the national level, the Indonesia team are valued at 25.63 million euros, higher than the three following teams combined -- Thailand (8.56 million euros), Việt Nam (6.8 million euros) and Malaysia (5.58 million euros).

The discrepancy is explained by the fact that most players of the Indonesian side are playing abroad. VNS

sport football match tournament cup transfer football women's football professionalisation

More on this story

Sports

Whose fault is it anyway?

Dismal results, almost empty stands and an indifferent media. But who is to blame for this downturn in Vietnamese football?
Sports

Climb to the top

Rocktober 2024, Việt Nam’s largest annual 'rock-climbing festival', was organised in HCM City on October 19 and 20. Lovers of the sport got to compete in challenging competitions while friends and loved ones cheered them on, showing just how exciting this niche sport can be.

