Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sports

Vietnamese Muay Thai fighters take Asian medals

October 22, 2024 - 15:14
Việt Nam won one gold and one bronze from the International Federation of Muay Thai Associations (IFMA) Asian Open Cup which closed in Chinese Taipei on October 21.

Muaythai 

Lê Công Nghị (right), Nguyễn Thị Thanh Trúc (left) and coach Giáp Trung Thang at the Asian Muay Thai Open Cup which closed in Chinese Taipei on October 21. Photo of Việt Nam Sports Team

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam won one gold and one bronze from the International Federation of Muay Thai Associations (IFMA) Asian Muaythai Open Cup which closed in Chinese Taipei on October 21.

The gold medal went to Lê Công Nghị who outclassed rivals in the men's 51kg category. He knocked out Lj Rafael Yasay of the Philippines in the final match.

Coach Giáp Trung Thang said: "Nghị was a stubborn fighter. He showed his determination and focus and maintained his high spirit in every match, earning points from most of his attacks.

"He really has a great potential as a fighter of Việt Nam and he will get even better results in the future." 

Nguyễn Thị Thanh Trúc took bronze in the women's 51kg class. She lost to Hoi Ting Lam of Hong Kong on points in the semi-final round.

The four-day event saw competition between more than 200 athletes and delegates from 12 counties of the Asia Pacific region, including Thailand, the Philippines, Mongolia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, New Zealand, India and South Korea and Việt Nam.

The event highlighted various Muay Thai divisions, including Combat Elite, U23, Masters and the cultural Wai Kru.

Also within the framework of the tournament, delegates took part in the Asian Muay Thai Council meeting. 

Vice President of the Asian Muay Thai Federation (FAMA) Mervyn Tan said that in 2025 Việt Nam will host the Asian Championships in Vũng Tàu City in April. VNS

muaythai world championship IFMA

see also

More on this story

Sports

Whose fault is it anyway?

Dismal results, almost empty stands and an indifferent media. But who is to blame for this downturn in Vietnamese football?
Sports

Climb to the top

Rocktober 2024, Việt Nam’s largest annual 'rock-climbing festival', was organised in HCM City on October 19 and 20. Lovers of the sport got to compete in challenging competitions while friends and loved ones cheered them on, showing just how exciting this niche sport can be.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom