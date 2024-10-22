Vietnamese Muay Thai fighters take Asian medals

Muaythai

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam won one gold and one bronze from the International Federation of Muay Thai Associations (IFMA) Asian Muaythai Open Cup which closed in Chinese Taipei on October 21.

The gold medal went to Lê Công Nghị who outclassed rivals in the men's 51kg category. He knocked out Lj Rafael Yasay of the Philippines in the final match.

Coach Giáp Trung Thang said: "Nghị was a stubborn fighter. He showed his determination and focus and maintained his high spirit in every match, earning points from most of his attacks.

"He really has a great potential as a fighter of Việt Nam and he will get even better results in the future."

Nguyễn Thị Thanh Trúc took bronze in the women's 51kg class. She lost to Hoi Ting Lam of Hong Kong on points in the semi-final round.

The four-day event saw competition between more than 200 athletes and delegates from 12 counties of the Asia Pacific region, including Thailand, the Philippines, Mongolia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, New Zealand, India and South Korea and Việt Nam.

The event highlighted various Muay Thai divisions, including Combat Elite, U23, Masters and the cultural Wai Kru.

Also within the framework of the tournament, delegates took part in the Asian Muay Thai Council meeting.

Vice President of the Asian Muay Thai Federation (FAMA) Mervyn Tan said that in 2025 Việt Nam will host the Asian Championships in Vũng Tàu City in April. VNS