Thrilling matches taking place in women's National Cup

Football

HÀ NỘI — The National Women's Football Cup will see some thrilling matches, after a draw that took place on November 7 in Hà Nội placed some of the best teams in the same groups.

Powerhouses and national champions HCM City, the national bronze medal-winning Hà Nội 1 and the 2023 National Cup third place Phong Phú Hà Nam will duke it out in Group A.

Group B will see defending champions Việt Nam Coal and Mineral take on the national championship first runners-up Thái Nguyên T&T and Hà Nội 2.

Teams will compete in a one-leg round robin format at the Việt Nam Football Federation's Youth Football Training Centre and Thanh Trì Stadium. The two best teams in each group will advance to the semi-finals, with the rest taking part in the classification stage.

Speaking at the draw, VFF Vice General Secretary Nguyễn Thanh Hà said the National Cup was one of the main official tournaments in the federation's competition system. It presents an opportunity for top female football players to sharpen their skills and for the VFF to improve and develop women's football.

The opening ceremony will be held on November 28 with HCM City facing Phong Phú Hà Nam, and the final is expected to be held on December 13.

The organisers will award VNĐ200 million (US$7,900) to the champions. The two runners-up will receive VNĐ150 million and VNĐ100 million for second and third place, respectively.

Outstanding players such as the MVP, top scorer and best goalkeeper will also receive VNĐ10 million each. VNS